The Government of Sikkim unveiled a fresh cabinet reshuffling, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) assigning portfolios to the members of the Council of Ministers. This strategic reallocation of responsibilities aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline governance in the state.

According to the official order dated August 4, 2023, issued by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Cabinet Ministers of Sikkim will now take on their new roles, each entrusted with specific departments to propel the state's development.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the new portfolios:

Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Chief Minister:

Home Department

Finance Department

Planning and Development Department

Excise Department

Other departments not allotted to other Ministers of the Government of Sikkim.



Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha:

Education Department

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department

Land Revenue & Disaster Management

Health & Family Welfare Department



Shri Sonam Lama:

Rural Development Department

Cooperation Department

Ecclesiastical Department



Shri Bedu Singh Panth:

Tourism & Civil Aviation Department

Commerce and Industries Department

Information and Public Relations Department

Information Technology Department



Shri Samdup Lepcha:

Roads & Bridges Department

Sports & Youth Affairs Department



Shri Lok Nath Sharma:

Agriculture Department

Horticulture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department

Labour Department



Shri Mingma Norbu Sherpa:

Power Department

Transport Department



Shri Karma Loday Bhutia:

Forest & Environment Department

Mines & Geology Department

Science and Technology Department



Shri Bhim Hang Limboo:

Public Health Engineering Department

Water Resources Department

Skill Development Department



Shri Sanjit Kharel:

Buildings & Housing Department

Social Justice and Welfare Department

Women and Child Development Department



Shri L.B. Das:

Urban Development Department

Food and Civil Supplies Department



Shri Bishnu Kumar Sharma:

Culture Department

Printing & Stationery Department