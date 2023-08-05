Fresh cabinet reshuffling in Sikkim, Chief Minister allocates portfolios to council of ministers
According to the official order dated August 4, 2023, issued by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Cabinet Ministers of Sikkim will now take on their new roles, each entrusted with specific departments to propel the state's development.
The Government of Sikkim unveiled a fresh cabinet reshuffling, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) assigning portfolios to the members of the Council of Ministers. This strategic reallocation of responsibilities aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline governance in the state.
According to the official order dated August 4, 2023, issued by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Cabinet Ministers of Sikkim will now take on their new roles, each entrusted with specific departments to propel the state's development.
Here is the detailed breakdown of the new portfolios:
Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Chief Minister:
Home Department
Finance Department
Planning and Development Department
Excise Department
Other departments not allotted to other Ministers of the Government of Sikkim.
Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha:
Education Department
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department
Land Revenue & Disaster Management
Health & Family Welfare Department
Shri Sonam Lama:
Rural Development Department
Cooperation Department
Ecclesiastical Department
Shri Bedu Singh Panth:
Tourism & Civil Aviation Department
Commerce and Industries Department
Information and Public Relations Department
Information Technology Department
Shri Samdup Lepcha:
Roads & Bridges Department
Sports & Youth Affairs Department
Shri Lok Nath Sharma:
Agriculture Department
Horticulture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department
Labour Department
Shri Mingma Norbu Sherpa:
Power Department
Transport Department
Shri Karma Loday Bhutia:
Forest & Environment Department
Mines & Geology Department
Science and Technology Department
Shri Bhim Hang Limboo:
Public Health Engineering Department
Water Resources Department
Skill Development Department
Shri Sanjit Kharel:
Buildings & Housing Department
Social Justice and Welfare Department
Women and Child Development Department
Shri L.B. Das:
Urban Development Department
Food and Civil Supplies Department
Shri Bishnu Kumar Sharma:
Culture Department
Printing & Stationery Department
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