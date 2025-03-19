Animal cruelty is a growing concern, and recent events in Sikkim have highlighted the need for stricter laws and better awareness. The rescue of an injured puppy near the Rangpo border has once again shown the harsh reality that animals face daily. While the intervention of local activists and concerned citizens led to the puppy’s rescue, it also exposed the lack of proper mechanisms to deal with such cases efficiently.

The incident near Rangpo is not an isolated case. Across Sikkim and India, countless animals suffer abuse, neglect and abandonment. What makes it worse is the absence of strong legal enforcement. In this particular case, when a woman approached the police for help, she was allegedly turned away due to a lack of witnesses. This raises serious questions; why is it so difficult to get justice for voiceless creatures? Why should an animal have to suffer simply because no one saw the act of cruelty?

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is outdated and lacks the teeth needed to punish offenders effectively. The penalties are minimal, often as little as a few hundred rupees. This allows abusers to escape without any serious consequences. Sikkim, which prides itself on being an environmentally conscious state, must take a stronger stance and push for stricter punishments for those who harm animals.

Laws alone cannot solve the problem. Public awareness and sensitivity toward animals are equally important. It is heartening to see that social media played a crucial role in bringing attention to the injured puppy in Rangpo. The viral video led to swift action, proving that public outrage can make a difference. However, this should not be the only way justice is served. We need a system where people don’t have to fight for basic animal rights every time a case of cruelty is reported.

Animal welfare organizations such as People For Animals-PFA, Sikkim and local activists in Sikkim have been doing commendable work, but they cannot fight this battle alone. Schools, community groups and even government institutions must step up efforts to educate people about kindness toward animals. More rescue centers, veterinary facilities and helplines should be set up to ensure timely assistance.

Sikkim has always been known for its natural beauty, commitment to eco-tourism, and conservation efforts. Now, it has an opportunity to become a model state for animal welfare as well. By strengthening animal protection laws, creating awareness programs and ensuring that cruelty cases are taken seriously, Sikkim can lead by example.

The Rangpo incident should serve as a wake-up call. It is not enough to rescue one puppy; we must work toward a future where no animal is abused in the first place. Every life matters, and it is our duty as a society to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are given the protection they deserve.

Animal cruelty is not just an issue; it is a reflection of who we are as human beings. If we truly wish to call ourselves compassionate and progressive, we must act now.