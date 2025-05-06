Amit Chettri, Assistant Technology Manager (ATM) at the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Agriculture Department, Government of Sikkim, has been awarded the prestigious 'Best Performance Award' at the State-Level Kisan Mela.

The award was presented by the Agriculture Minister of Sikkim in recognition of his outstanding contribution to agricultural development in the state.

Currently serving in the Rhenock Block under Pakyong District, Chettri has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in supporting Sikkim’s farming community.

His efforts have earned him accolades in the past, including two Meritorious Service Awards. One was presented by Education Minister Raju Basnett on Independence Day, and another was bestowed upon him during the District Kisan Mela by the District Collector of Pakyong.

What truly sets Amit Chettri apart is his effective use of digital platforms to connect with farmers. Through his YouTube channel, "Sikkim Organic Hustle," and his Facebook page "Amit Chettri," he has actively raised awareness about organic farming. He regularly shares valuable insights, educational content, and success stories of local farmers. Additionally, he has made a significant social impact by using the earnings from these platforms to support economically weaker farmers, providing them with rations and essential agricultural supplies.

On receiving the award, Chettri expressed his gratitude, saying, “This recognition motivates me to continue working harder for the farming community.” He also thanked the Director of SAMETI (Sikkim Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute) and the heads of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments in Pakyong District for their unwavering support throughout his journey.