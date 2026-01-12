From 'Pandemic' and 'GLOF' setbacks to steady revival: Sikkim tourism stages a strong comeback

After enduring back-to-back crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of 2023, Sikkim’s tourism sector has staged a resilient and steady revival, with official data indicating a sustained rise in visitor numbers and renewed confidence in the Himalayan state as a safe and sustainable travel destination.



Tourism records compiled by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, show that tourist footfall has risen consistently since 2022, crossing 16 lakh visitors in 2024 and climbing further to over 17 lakh in 2025, marking the strongest recovery since the pandemic-induced collapse.



The pandemic had delivered an unprecedented blow to Sikkim’s tourism-dependent economy. Prolonged lockdowns and travel restrictions during 2020 and 2021 brought tourist inflow to a near standstill, forcing hotels, homestays, travel agencies, guides, and transport operators into extended shutdowns. Thousands dependent on tourism for livelihood faced severe income losses, underscoring the sector’s critical role as a key economic driver in the state.



As the industry began stabilising, the GLOF disaster in October 2023, caused by a glacial lake breach in North Sikkim, triggered fresh disruption. Roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure along major tourist routes were damaged, particularly in northern and eastern regions, temporarily cutting off access to popular destinations. Tourist arrivals dipped sharply in the immediate aftermath as safety concerns and connectivity issues led to cancellations and deferments.



Despite these setbacks, tourism data reflects a gradual but determined recovery. Domestic tourism began returning in significant numbers from 2022, driven by pent-up travel demand and a growing preference for nature-based and less-crowded destinations. By 2023, domestic footfall had recovered substantially, even as restoration work continued in GLOF-affected areas.



The turnaround became more pronounced in 2024, when total tourist arrivals reached approximately 16.25 lakh, signalling a return to near pre-pandemic levels. Domestic tourists formed the backbone of this revival, supported by improved road connectivity, enhanced safety measures, and Sikkim’s reputation for cleanliness and peace.



Momentum strengthened further in 2025, with provisional figures indicating around 17.45 lakh visitors, the highest since the pandemic. Of these, over 11.5 lakh were domestic tourists, while foreign tourist arrivals crossed 0.6 lakh, pointing to a gradual revival of international travel to the state. Officials attribute this rise to restored connectivity, improved visitor services, and cautious reopening of sensitive regions.



Post-GLOF restoration efforts played a crucial role in rebuilding confidence. The state government prioritised road repairs, bridge reconstruction, and safety audits along major tourist corridors, particularly in North Sikkim. High-altitude destinations were reopened in phases, with authorities emphasising regulated access to ensure visitor safety.



Accommodation data also reflects improving conditions. Digital monitoring systems show rising occupancy across registered hotels and homestays, including in rural areas that had suffered prolonged closures during the pandemic and post-GLOF disruptions. The revival of homestays has helped stabilise incomes in remote communities.



The government’s focus on sustainable and regulated tourism has further shaped the recovery. Rather than pursuing unchecked growth, authorities have prioritised infrastructure quality, environmental protection, and destination management—an approach reinforced by lessons from climate-related disasters in the fragile Himalayan region.



In March 2025, the introduction of a Rs 50 Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) per tourist marked another step towards long-term resilience. The fund supports cleanliness drives, waste management, infrastructure upkeep, and conservation initiatives, helping balance rising visitor numbers with environmental sustainability.



Tourism stakeholders note that traveller preferences have also evolved. Post-pandemic and post-GLOF visitors are opting for longer stays, smaller groups, and eco-friendly experiences. Demand for homestays, village tourism, and nature-based activities has increased, aligning with Sikkim’s long-standing emphasis on responsible tourism.



While foreign tourist arrivals remain below pre-pandemic peaks, officials report a steady and cautious return of international travellers, particularly those interested in trekking, culture, and ecology. With infrastructure restored and safety protocols strengthened, authorities remain optimistic about sustained growth in the coming years.