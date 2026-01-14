Frontier State Development Workshop begins in Gangtok with focus on Northeast growth

The Frontier State Development Workshop, focusing on development challenges and opportunities in the North-East, began in Gangtok on January 14, bringing together senior policymakers, administrators and experts from across the region for a day-long series of discussions and technical sessions.

The programme is being held at a city hotel and aims to contribute to more coordinated and context-specific policy planning for frontier and border states.

The workshop commenced at 9.30 am with the registration of participants, followed by the inaugural session at 10 am. The opening ceremony included the lighting of the lamp and a welcome programme. Delivering the welcome address, Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang emphasised the need for focused and practical planning for frontier states, noting that the North-East faces distinct challenges due to difficult terrain, border sensitivity and limited connectivity. He stressed that development policies must be tailored to local realities rather than adopting uniform national models.

Setting the context for the discussions, Dr M P Lama, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Sikkim, spoke on the economic realities of frontier regions. He highlighted the importance of community participation and environmental sustainability in development planning, and said that long-term growth in border areas must balance economic aspirations with ecological protection.

A special address was delivered by Prof Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, who shared perspectives on national-level planning for remote and border regions. He underlined the need for better coordination between the Centre and states to address structural gaps in infrastructure, livelihoods and human development indicators in frontier areas.

The keynote address was delivered by Suman K Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, who highlighted the strategic and economic significance of frontier states. He said that strengthening border regions is critical not only for inclusive economic growth but also for long-term national stability and security. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by M T Sherpa, Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sikkim.

After a brief tea break, the workshop moved into the first technical session at 11.15 am, which focused on holistic frontier area development. The session was chaired and moderated by Major General K Narayanan, Programme Director at NITI Aayog. Presentations were made by Khushbu Gurung from Sikkim’s Planning and Development Department on the Vibrant Village Programme, and by Colonel Lalit Khandpal of the Indian Army on development initiatives in border areas. Representatives from Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also shared experiences related to community-led development, connectivity challenges and livelihood initiatives. The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment before the lunch break.

The second technical session in the early afternoon focused on scaling and advancing organic agriculture. Chaired by Pradeep Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, Government of Sikkim, the session highlighted Sikkim’s organic farming journey and future opportunities. Speakers included senior agriculture officials, export and certification experts, and representatives from Mizoram and Meghalaya, who shared experiences on organic transition, market access and farmer-led growth models.

Later in the afternoon, the third technical session is scheduled to focus on the innovation ecosystem in the North-East. Chaired by Karma Doma Youtso, Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Sikkim, the session brings together startup leaders and innovators from Sikkim, Tripura and Assam to discuss entrepreneurship, healthcare, tourism and agri-based enterprises in the region.

The workshop is expected to conclude in the late afternoon with a formal vote of thanks, followed by high tea and dinner. Officials said the discussions held so far have been constructive and are expected to inform future policy initiatives aimed at improving development outcomes and coordination across frontier and border areas of the North-East.