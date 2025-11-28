Gangtok–Bagdogra helicopter fare slashed to Rs 3,100, STDC introduces new baggage policy

In a move aimed at making air travel between Sikkim and West Bengal more affordable, the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (STDC) has revised the helicopter fare on the Gangtok–Bagdogra–Gangtok route. The one-way ticket price has been slashed from Rs 4,500 to Rs 3,100 per passenger, with the revised fare coming into effect immediately after government approval.



The corporation has also implemented a fresh baggage policy. Passengers will now be allowed to carry a single piece of luggage weighing up to 7 kg free of cost. For baggage between 8 kg and 15 kg, an excess fee of Rs 50 per kg will be charged, while items exceeding 15 kg will attract a tariff of ₹500 per kg, subject to cargo space availability.



STDC clarified that fares for Gangtok joyrides and chartered helicopter services remain unchanged. Meanwhile, revised rates for medical flights have been fixed at Rs 77,500.



All operational units have been instructed to ensure wide public awareness regarding the updated fare and baggage rules. Travellers can seek additional information by contacting the office of the General Manager or by visiting the ticket counters at the Travel Division, Burtuk Heliport, and the Helicopter Service counter at Bagdogra.