The 21st State Karate Championship, despite challenging weather conditions, concluded successfully in Gangtok, with athletes from Gangtok District securing the overall team title.

The two-day tournament, organised by the Sikkim Karate Do Association, featured competitors from all six districts across the state demonstrating their martial arts skills in various age categories and divisions.

Lok Nath Sharma, MLA for Geyzing Bermiok Constituency, attended as chief guest for the final day's proceedings, while Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, joined as guest of honour.

Several prominent community figures were also present, including Suman Tamang, Rajen Subba, Ganga Limboo, and Dr RB Biswakarma, who sponsored official T-shirts for the event.

Organisers maintained the competition schedule despite heavy rainfall throughout both days, drawing praise for their dedication. Parents and coaches provided strong support for participants throughout the championship.

The event, which ran from April 26-27, highlighted both emerging young talent and experienced competitors, offering a glimpse into the future of karate in the region.