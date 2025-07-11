Gangtok cops launch night patrolling drive to ensure public safety and curb violations

Sikkim's Gangtok police, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), carried out a comprehensive night patrolling operation across the city and the Ranipool area on July 10 night.

The move comes in response to growing concerns over night-time violations, including rash driving, drunk driving, and disturbances caused by late-night commercial establishments.

The patrolling teams, under the direct supervision of the SDPO, focused on multiple key objectives during the operation. The most important among them was ensuring the timely closure of disco pubs, bars, and nightclubs, many of which have been observed operating beyond permitted hours. Officials stated that strict action would be taken against any commercial establishment found violating closing time regulations.

Another major part of the night operation was vehicle checking, which aimed to control drunk driving, rash driving, and other traffic violations that often pose serious risks to road users, especially during late-night hours.

Several vehicles were stopped at checkpoints and inspected by police personnel. Breathalyzer tests were conducted where necessary, and violators were either fined or warned as per legal procedure.