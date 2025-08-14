Gangtok gears up for major urban makeover under CM Prem Singh Tamang’s vision

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled an ambitious slate of urban development initiatives aimed at transforming Gangtok into a model city that blends modern infrastructure with its distinctive cultural charm.

Following an extensive review meeting on Thursday, CM Tamang announced progress on three flagship projects — the Public Utility Centre at MG Marg, the Ridge Park Development Project, and the proposed Cable Car System for Gangtok. The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Bhoj Raj Rai, Chief Secretary R. Telang, departmental heads, senior officials, and other stakeholders.

The discussions focused on critical aspects such as the location and alignment of the cable car stations, project cost estimations, funding mechanisms, and completion timelines. The Chief Minister directed all departments to coordinate seamlessly and expedite implementation.

“These initiatives are integral to the Sikkim Urban Vision 2047 — our roadmap for aligning Gangtok’s growth with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and our own aspiration for Viksit Sikkim. The goal is to address pressing urban challenges while preserving the city’s heritage and green character,” CM Tamang said.

The Public Utility Centre at MG Marg is set to enhance civic amenities for both residents and tourists, easing pressure on current infrastructure. The Ridge Park Development Project will bring additional green spaces, recreational zones, and environmental improvements to the city’s core. Meanwhile, the Cable Car System is expected to improve intra-city mobility, reduce congestion, and serve as a major draw for visitors.

“These are not mere infrastructure upgrades; they are the building blocks of a resilient, inclusive, and vibrant Gangtok,” the Chief Minister added, noting that the projects will enhance liveability while protecting Sikkim’s unique cultural identity.