Gangtok launches ‘Mission Clean Sky’ to free city from web of wires

The district administration of Gangtok, Sikkim has launched an important campaign called 'Mission Clean Sky' to remove the tangled mess of overhead wires that hang all over the Sikkim capital.

For years, residents and tourists have been complaining about the ugly crisscross of telecom and Internet cables that hang from one side of the road to another. These wires spoil the beautiful view of the hill town and also create serious problems during emergencies. Now, the administration has decided to take strong steps to solve this long-standing issue.

Gangtok is known across the country for its neat and clean streets, colourful markets, and its beautiful surroundings. But for a long time, the messy web of wires hanging over every street has been a big sore point. Visitors who come to enjoy the picturesque town often say that while Gangtok looks clean at the ground level, the sky is spoiled by the unsightly clutter of dangling wires.

On Friday, the Gangtok district administration, together with the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and other concerned departments, started the process of clearing the overhead wires. The campaign has been named Mission Clean Sky.

The work will be done in phases. The first phase will focus on the heart of Gangtok, especially MG Marg and Lal Bazaar, which are two of the busiest and most visited areas in the town. After that, the cleaning drive will extend to the highways, and later to smaller streets and alleys in different parts of the city.

The administration has drawn up a clear plan to address the problem of messy overhead wires in Gangtok. As part of the campaign, all unused, defunct, and dead cables will be removed completely to reduce clutter. Wherever possible, the remaining wires will be shifted underground, and in places where this is not feasible, they will be arranged neatly in grid-like patterns so that no wires are left loosely hanging across the streets. Internet service providers have also been directed to organise their cables in proper boxes carrying their names, or to shift them inside private premises instead of leaving them on public land. In addition to this, many old poles of BSNL and the power department, which are no longer in use, will be dismantled to prevent further misuse and to give the town a cleaner look.

A source said that the administration has already issued an official order giving telecom and Internet service providers the right of passage along pre-existing ledges and other structures. However, they have to follow strict rules and cannot deface public or private property.

The administration has appealed to residents, householders, and business owners to extend full cooperation during the campaign. Officials have stressed that the initiative is being carried out for the greater good of the city and that everyone’s support will be needed to make it a success.