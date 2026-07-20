Gangtok law students rally in support of Sonam Wangchuk, seek accountability in education system

A group of more than 15 law students gathered peacefully near the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Gangtok on July 20 to express solidarity with education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk and demand greater accountability in India's education system.

The students clarified that they were participating in their individual capacities and were not representing their college, any Students' Representative Council, or any organisation.

Holding placards reading "Fair Exams. Fair Future.", "Our Future, Our Responsibility." and "Accountability Is Not Optional.", the participants said issues such as examination paper leaks and the credibility of competitive examinations affect students across the country, including those in Sikkim.

The students voiced concern over the management of the education system, calling for greater transparency, accountability and stronger safeguards to preserve the integrity of competitive examinations.

They stressed that education must remain a system based on fairness and equal opportunity, urging policymakers to take concrete steps to restore public confidence and ensure that students are not disadvantaged by lapses in the examination process.