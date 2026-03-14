Gangtok Municipal Corporation makes SRRT registration mandatory for hospitality trade licences

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made registration under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 2024 mandatory for the issuance and renewal of trade licences for hospitality establishments operating within its jurisdiction.

According to a notice issued by the joint municipal commissioner on Thursday, all hotels, homestays, guest houses, restaurants and other tourism-related establishments operating in the GMC area must first register under the SRRT Act, 2024 and the SRRT Rules, 2025 before applying for the issuance or renewal of trade licences.

The civic body said that trade licences will be processed or renewed only after verification of the SRRT registration issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

The GMC has also directed all concerned establishments to comply with the mandatory registration requirement, warning that failure to do so could affect the processing of their trade licence applications.

Officials said the measure has been introduced to ensure proper regulation of tourism-related businesses and streamline the licensing process within the municipal jurisdiction of Gangtok.