Sikkim: Gangtok teen’s death probe turns murder case; one arrested

The death of a 17-year-old boy in Gangtok has taken a serious turn after police registered a murder case and arrested one person in connection with the incident, officials said.

The minor was brought to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital last week with severe injuries after reportedly falling from an under-construction building at Upper Burtuk. He was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to police, a case has been registered under Sadar Police Station on December 22 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Sangay Limboo after fresh evidence emerged during the probe of an earlier unnatural death case.

Police said an unnatural death (UD) case was initially registered on December 19 after the boy’s death was reported. ASI Pradeep Rai of Sadar Police Station was assigned to investigate the case. During the course of the investigation, circumstances came to light suggesting that the death was not accidental.

As per the investigation so far, the 17-year-old, a resident of Gangtok, was living with his girlfriend in a rented room at Upper Burtuk and was employed at Maple Night Club in the Lal Bazar area. On the night of December 18, after returning from work, he allegedly saw his girlfriend talking to Sangay Limboo near their rented accommodation, close to an under-construction building.

Suspecting an inappropriate relationship, the minor reportedly confronted the two and later called his friends to the spot. After their arrival, a heated argument reportedly ensued, which escalated into a physical altercation between the boy and Sangay Limboo. During the scuffle, the minor is said to have punched Sangay, following which Sangay allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall from the first floor of the under-construction building.

The fall resulted in serious injuries and the boy reportedly lost consciousness at the spot. Police said his friends initially fled the area, while Sangay Limboo and another person, identified as Pem Cheki Lepcha, went to the area below the building where the injured boy was lying. Sangay later fled from the scene, police added.

After some time, the boy’s friends returned along with others and arranged a taxi to take him to STNM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The incident was subsequently reported to Sadar Police Station, prompting further investigation.

Based on the findings, police converted the unnatural death case into a criminal case. On December 23, Sangay Limboo (21), a resident of Tingmoo in Namchi district and presently staying at Lower Sichey in Gangtok, was arrested and has been named as the accused in the case.