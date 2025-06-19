Residents across Gangtok and several nearby areas have been notified of a series of planned nighttime power outages starting from June 18 and continuing until June 25. The shutdown, announced by the Power Department’s Tadong Division, is aimed at carrying out system improvement work at the 66KV Control Room located at 5th Mile, Tadong.

In an official notice , the department confirmed that the scheduled shutdown has been approved by the competent authority, and is necessary to enhance power supply reliability to thousands of consumers connected to the substation. Although the work window spans several nights, the actual electricity outage is expected to last only one hour during each scheduled period.

The maintenance work will be carried out between 11:00 PM and 4:30 AM on June 18–19, June 20–21, June 22–23, and June 24–25. During this time, power may go off for an hour in the affected areas. However, a longer 5.5-hour outage is scheduled for the night of June 24 into the early hours of June 25, specifically in Perbing and Phodong.

The areas expected to be affected by these outages include Tadong, Deorali, Gangtok-2, 5th Mile, 6th Mile, Ray Khola, Lingding, Bye-Pass, Perbing, and Phodong.

The Divisional Engineer of the Tadong Division has assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the shutdown causes minimal inconvenience to residents. Authorities have also advised people in the affected regions to make appropriate arrangements, especially for those requiring continuous power supply for health, commercial or security reasons.