A major cleanliness campaign has been launched in Gangtok ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 29 to mark Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary.

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), working with the Urban Development Department (UDD), mobilised efforts to clean key parts of the city.

The operation focused on the stretch from Ganju Lama Dwar to Paljor Stadium, including the busy MG Marg area. The zone was divided into four sectors, each overseen by GMC councillors with support from officials, staff, and Safai Mitras.

MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa highlighted the role of community involvement in keeping the city clean, emphasising that environmental upkeep is a shared duty.

GMC Mayor Nell Bahadur Chettri and Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia called the drive a salute to the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission and a vital move towards building a cleaner, stronger Sikkim.