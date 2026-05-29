Gangtok to host three-day ‘Sikkim Utsav 2026’ from June 5

Gangtok will host “Sikkim Utsav 2026 – Gangtok Chapter”, a three-day event celebrating the state’s entrepreneurs, culture, food and beverages, music, handicrafts and organic products from June 5 to 7, an official said on May 29.

The event will be organised at the MG Marg here by the state’s Commerce and Industries Department under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Centre.

Commerce and Industries Department Secretary Karma D Yutso said the festival aims to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs and showcase the strength of Sikkim’s growing creative, cultural and business ecosystem.

She said earlier editions of Sikkim Utsav were held in Siliguri, Bengaluru and New Delhi, where the initiative helped introduce the state’s local products, food, art and entrepreneurs to wider audiences.

According to Yutso, the Gangtok edition will bring the celebration back to Sikkim, allowing residents and visitors to experience the state’s talent and enterprise in the heart of the capital city.

The event will feature exhibitions of locally made goods, traditional handloom and handicrafts, Sikkimese cuisine, sustainable products and cultural performances.

“With MG Marg as the venue, the event is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, artisans, performers, food businesses and the public in a three-day celebration of Sikkim’s identity and innovation,” she said.

