Gangtok ‘Traffic Lata’ murder cracked within hours; 20-year-old arrested

In a swift breakthrough, Sikkim Police have solved the sensational Tadong murder case—widely referred to as the “Traffic Lata” case—within hours of its detection, arresting a 20-year-old accused in connection with the killing.

Addressing a press conference at the SP Office in Gangtok, District Superintendent of Police Mahendra Subba confirmed that the accused, identified as Madan Rai, was apprehended following rapid investigation and technical surveillance.

The victim, a mute elderly man known locally for assisting with traffic near Panbai Ground, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his rented residence in Tadong on March 28. An FIR was lodged at Sadar Police Station by Tesh Pal Pradhan, and the case was initially registered as an unnatural death.

A police team led by officer Manish Gurung reached the spot promptly and secured the scene. During the preliminary examination, officers observed suspicious indicators, prompting a detailed inquest in the presence of a magistrate and forensic experts.

Investigators began analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas, deploying plainclothes personnel to piece together the sequence of events. Footage from the early hours of March 28 proved crucial, capturing an unidentified individual entering the victim’s room at around 3:02 AM, wearing a white cap and grey jacket. Approximately 38 minutes later, the same individual was seen exiting the premises carrying an umbrella.

Further scrutiny revealed that the suspect had followed the victim from the Tadong Khangri Petrol Pump to his residence. Based on these leads, police identified the accused as Madan Rai, a resident of Yangang.

According to officials, Rai had recently arrived in Gangtok in search of employment and had been staying at a hotel named Rural Serenity. After securing a job, he had travelled to Arithang to collect his belongings. Acting swiftly, police tracked him to a residence belonging to Deepak Tamang in Arithang, where he was arrested.

Authorities stated that despite the incident occurring on a Sunday, all legal procedures, including the inquest, were carried out promptly. A provisional post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to smothering.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, with his statement aligning with medical findings. He admitted to following the victim, entering his room, and suffocating him. Police said the motive appears to be robbery, with the accused believing the victim possessed money. He allegedly fled with two mobile phones belonging to the deceased.

Officials added that the accused has no prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway.