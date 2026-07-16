Gangtok Traffic Police warn public against fake WhatsApp e-challan APK scam

The Traffic Branch of the Gangtok Police has issued a public advisory warning citizens against fraudulent WhatsApp messages posing as traffic violation notices and carrying malicious APK files designed to steal personal and financial information.

Addressing the media on Thursday, July 16, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Karma Chedup Bhutia, accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious attachments received through WhatsApp.

"Recently, many people have been receiving WhatsApp messages claiming to be traffic violation notices. These messages usually state that the recipient has jumped a red light and include an attachment in the form of an APK file," Bhutia said.

He clarified that the Traffic Police do not send traffic violation notices through WhatsApp or ask citizens to download APK files.

"We strongly urge everyone not to click on or download such files under any circumstances. If anyone is unsure about the authenticity of a message, they should contact the Traffic Police using our official contact number and verify the information," he added.

In its advisory issued on July 16, the Traffic Branch stated that the WhatsApp message circulating in the name of an "E-Challan" along with an APK file is fake and has not been issued by the department.

Police warned that APK files attached to such messages may contain malicious software capable of stealing sensitive personal and financial data from users' devices.

The advisory urged citizens not to download, install or open any links or attachments contained in such messages. It also reiterated that the Traffic Branch does not issue challans through WhatsApp or APK files.

People who receive such fraudulent messages have been advised to delete them immediately, refrain from forwarding them to others, and report any suspicious communication to the Traffic Police through official channels.