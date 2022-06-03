GANGTOK: Starting June 6, the Sikkim government has implemented an odd-even system for the movement of Sikkim government-registered private vehicles in the Gangtok municipal area.

According to a government notification issued by the State Chief Secretary on Thursday, the odd-even system has been implemented to reduce non-essential vehicle movement for better traffic management in Gangtok.

The restriction is in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. It is not valid on Saturdays, Sundays, or federal holidays.

Exemptions apply to essential and emergency services, two-wheelers, banking services, and the media. All vehicles registered outside of Sikkim are exempted as well; however, vehicles registered outside of Sikkim but stationed in Gangtok are not.

CAPITAL RESTRICTIONS:

Private vehicles with odd numbers are allowed to operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on odd dates of the month.

Even-numbered private vehicles are allowed to operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on even-numbered months.

Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays are exempt from the restrictions.

Vehicles in the exempted category are allowed to operate, but police will conduct an on-the-spot inspection.

The Motor Vehicle Act imposes fines for violating the restrictions.