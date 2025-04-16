The grand finale of Gangtok’s Got Talent took place on April 15, at MG Marg, marking a major cultural event for the state. The occasion was graced by the Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The event, organised by the District Administrative Centre (DAC) of Gangtok in collaboration with Stars of Hope, was held under the aegis of two national campaigns – the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign.

The competition aimed to spotlight the diverse artistic talents of the people of Sikkim, providing a stage for participants of all ages to showcase their skills as the state commemorates 50 years of statehood.

In his address, Governor Om Prakash Mathur lauded the efforts of the DAC Gangtok and Stars of Hope for organizing the event. He remarked that Gangtok’s Got Talent has successfully brought to the fore the multifaceted talent that resides in the region. He emphasized that the initiative, which spans various artistic fields including dance, singing, tabla, guitar, poetry, and street theatre (Nukkad Natak), offers a critical platform for young and passionate individuals to make their mark in their respective fields.

“The state government is committed to supporting our artists and these events play an essential role in identifying and nurturing the next generation of stars,” the Governor said also highlighting that the finalists are not only talented individuals but also role models who can inspire and contribute to the holistic development of society.

The grand finale featured extraordinary performances by the participants, all judged by a panel of distinguished experts: Ms. Remati Rai (Director of Remanti Sangeet Academy), Mr. Albert Gurung (Composer & Musician), and Ms. Komal Gurung (Director of Tapashree Dance Academy).

The event also witnessed the launch of a music video titled Sikkim Ramailo, further adding to the excitement of the evening. The winners of the grand finale were awarded prizes for their exceptional performances, with Hema Marley winning 1st place in the Dance category, Ananta Theatre securing 2nd place in Theatre, Sonam Waiba taking 3rd place as a Guitarist, and Nehara Limbu placing 4th in Poetry. Each winner received a cash prize and a memento.