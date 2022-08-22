A day after the second phase of resolving the Assam-Meghalaya border disputes began in Guwahati on Sunday, Various Garo Hills-based pressure groups organised a sit-in demonstration on Monday to demand the Meghalaya government to review the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Assam and Meghalaya government on March 29, 2022.



The NGOs that participated in the demonstration were: the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Achik Youth Welfare Organisation (AYWO), Federation for Achik Freedom (FAF), and Niksamso Garo Community Organisation (NGCO).



Pritam Arengh, President of FKJGP (Garo Hills Zone), said that they will take legal action since there has been an injustice to the people.



Pritam Arengh, President of FKJGP (Garo Hills Zone) further added that historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, geographical continuity, and the willingness of the people were not taken into consideration before signing the MOU.

The organisations have opposed the MoU signed on January 29 between the Meghalaya and Assam governments to resolve the border dispute in 6 of the 12 sectors in the first phase.

They have stated that Meghalaya is a sixth schedule state and the government does not have the right to the land in this state, as the traditional institutions and people here have the right.