Gen-Z protests in Nepal stir deep concern among migrant workers in Sikkim

Far from the streets of Kathmandu, a group of Nepalese porters and daily wage workers in Sikkim sit huddled on a weathered staircase beside a green corrugated wall, their eyes fixed on their mobile screens. For these men, who earn their living as laborers and porters, the dramatic events unfolding in Nepal are not just news—they are deeply personal.

Nepal is currently witnessing a wave of youth-led demonstrations, popularly termed the “Gen-Z protests,” which erupted on September 8 following a government-imposed ban on major social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and X. The restrictions, aimed at curbing unregistered platforms, quickly escalated into widespread unrest.

Thousands of young Nepalis took to the streets, demanding not only the restoration of their digital rights but also an end to entrenched corruption. The demonstrations, drawing inspiration from recent youth uprisings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, spiraled into violent clashes after protesters stormed the Parliament building in Kathmandu. At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured, prompting a curfew and a heavy security crackdown.

Though the ban was lifted in the wake of mounting violence, tensions remain high, with the government announcing an inquiry into the incidents.

For the Nepalese workers in Sikkim, many of whom have families still living in Nepal, every update shared through messaging apps and videos resonates with both fear and hope. “Our people are fighting for their rights. We may not be there physically, but our hearts are with them,” said one of the workers, scrolling through his phone during a rare break from heavy lifting.