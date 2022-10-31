A German parliamentarian team led by Harald Ebner visited the state and discussed the way forward towards the way Sikkim has adopted organic farming.

Apprising on the same, Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad stated that being small, the state holds a lot of potential in organic farming, environment conservation, tourism industry, and agriculture among others.

The governor also highlighted the successful trial of saffron cultivation in various parts of Sikkim.

Further, the parliamentarian team appreciated the State government for their efforts to make Sikkim an organic State of the country and shared their observation of their field visits.

Meanwhile, the Governor urged delegates to reproduce the Sikkim model and engage in organic farming, assuring all possible support in this regard. He added that organic farming is one big way to save our earth and chemical-free farming.



Members of the German Parliamentary Committee on Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection called on Governor Ganga Prasad at Raj Bhawan this evening. It was a courtesy call by the Germany Parliamentary Committee led by Harald Ebner who is on a visit to Sikkim, a Raj Bhawan press release informs.

The Governor stated that Sikkim being a small State holds a lot of potential in organic farming, environment conservation, tourism industry, agriculture etc. He also highlighted the successful trial of saffron cultivation in various parts of Sikkim.

The German parliamentarian team appreciated the State government for their efforts to make Sikkim an organic State of the country and shared their observation of their field visits.

Earlier the Union Minister for State for Chemical & Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwant Khuba who was on a two-day visit to the state said that Sikkim said that has no data on Renewable Energy projects.

Addressing a presser on October 28 after attending a meeting with various departments including Aspirational Districts when he was asked what is the status of Renewable Energy projects in the state of Sikkim he said "We discussed it in a meeting also and have asked them but there is no data in any projects, have asked them to come up with the data".

Notably, as of now the state government is reviewing the Hydel, Solar, and Wind projects and after reviewing they will come up with the data.

By 2030 PM Narendra Modi has set a target to generate 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuels and after the review in which the Centre will work for Sikkim's renewable development also.