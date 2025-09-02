Expedition in North Sikkim maps high-altitude lakes to assess GLOF risks

A multidisciplinary scientific team successfully concluded an extensive field mission in North Sikkim from August 26 to September 1, conducting glacial lake assessments and sediment studies in the wake of recent flood-related events in the region.

Starting from Muguthang on Day 6 of the mission, the team reached South Lhonak by Day 8, where ceremonial poojas were held at Chimigyader and at the lake to invoke blessings for a safe and successful operation.

At South Lhonak (17,200 ft), the team conducted bathymetric studies, installed pressure probes, and collected post-flood sediment samples critical for ongoing glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk assessments.

Upon completing their objectives at South Lhonak, scientific personnel from Himachal Pradesh, the NIH (National Institute of Hydrology), CWC (Central Water Commission), DGRE (Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment), and GSI (Geological Survey of India) departed.

The remaining members advanced to Changsang Lake (18,100 ft), where they carried out additional bathymetric mapping and performed a detailed morphometric analysis of the lake’s terminal moraine — a key factor in evaluating the stability and hazard potential of glacial lakes.

On September 1, the team reached Thangu and began preparations to study Yuleh Khangse Lake, located above Lashar Valley, as part of the broader glaciological and hydrological research mission.

This expedition forms a vital part of India’s efforts to monitor Himalayan glacial systems and strengthen early warning mechanisms against GLOFs and other climate-induced hazards in high-altitude regions.