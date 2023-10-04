Four dead bodies have been recovered following the flash floods triggered by a glacial lake outburst in north Sikkim late on Tuesday night.

A senior official of the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the outburst took place in the Lhonak lake in north Sikkim.

Meanwhile, at least 30 people were reported missing in flash floods.

“The exact number of people who have gone missing is still not confirmed. We are gathering details. As of now, we have confirmed reports of seven people going missing,” Prabhakar Rai, director of Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said.

As per the latest inputs, seven individuals were reported as missing in Baghey Khola while three people currently missing in Majitar and one individual was reported missing from the NHPC Teesta site area.

On the otherhand, seventeen people with minor injuries received treatment at Singtam District Hospital while one person was admitted to STNM/Gangtok Hospital with severe injuries, as per the state government's press communique in Gangtok District.

It is to be mentioned here that two labourers were swept away in Mamring.

Further, severe damage to the Sewerage Treatment Plant in Melli, Namchi District, as per the state government's report.



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According to sources, there is a looming threat of further damage as South Lhonal Lake is on the brink of an outburst which could trigger flash floods. Additionally, there is a heightened risk of the South Khonak River overflowing indicating a potentially volatile situation.

Residents in the low-lying areas especially Sangkalang, Bringbong, Ohidang, Dikchu, Makha, Singtam, Rangpo and Melli have been alerted to move towards safer locations.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister BS Panth and LB Das along with DC and officials reached the flood-affected areas of Singtam, Adarsh Goan and adjoining areas.