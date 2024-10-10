The Government of India is pushing for the rapid repair and restoration of key road infrastructure in North Sikkim, particularly National Highway (NH) 310A and other roads connecting the Indo-China border. These efforts, led by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), are facing delays due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Remal.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament from Sikkim, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth detailed ongoing restoration efforts. Following a high-level meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on August 5, 2024, an action plan was formulated to accelerate road restoration. Several stretches have been restored, while work on others continues.

NH 310A and NH 310AG have been handed over to the Ministry of Defence for expedited restoration. Cooperation from the Sikkim government is needed to fast-track land acquisition and forest clearance to ensure timely progress.