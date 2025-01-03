The Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, commenced his official duties for the year with a significant visit to Doka-la, a region at an altitude of 15,000 feet and the site of the 2017 India-China standoff.

Accompanying him was Sanjay Sharma, the Minister of Forest and Environment from the Government of Rajasthan.

The Governor’s tour began with a warm reception at 8th Mile JN Road, where local residents, Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat members from Kyongnosla Gram Panchayat Unit, as well as officials from the Forest Department and Sikkim Police, gathered to welcome him. At this location, the Governor and the Minister planted an oak tree as part of an ongoing environmental initiative.

During his interaction with the local community, the Governor highlighted the importance of tree plantation in ensuring environmental sustainability and engaged in discussions on regional development and conservation efforts.



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Upon his arrival in Doka-la, the Governor was received by Major General M.S. Rathore, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division, along with other senior Army officials. During his interaction with the Army personnel, the Governor expressed profound gratitude for their dedication and courage.

He commended their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders, acknowledging the pivotal role they play in maintaining national security and honour.

The Governor’s itinerary included a visit to Kupup, renowned for housing the world’s highest golf course, highlighting the region’s potential for tourism and development.

On his return journey, he stopped at Dichu Village, where he interacted with local residents. During the interaction, villagers shared their concerns and needs, to which the Governor assured that necessary support would be extended through the Raj Bhavan to address their issues.

The visit underscores the Governor’s dedication to fostering regional development and environmental conservation while acknowledging the vital contributions of the Indian Army.

The day-long tour not only strengthened the connection between the government and the local communities but also showcased a commitment to addressing pressing regional concerns and advancing Sikkim’s growth.