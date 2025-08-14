Governor Om Prakash Mathur leads blood donation drive in Sikkim, calls it a sacred service to humanity

As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Raj Bhavan in Sikkim, under the guidance of Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur, organised a blood donation camp at Ashirvad Bhavan today. The initiative, held in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine and the Central Blood Bank of STNM Hospital, underscored the Governor’s commitment to strengthening the state’s healthcare sector.



Governor Mathur addressed the gathering, encouraging citizens to come forward for voluntary blood donation. Describing it as an act of seva — a sacred service to humanity — he lauded donors for their life-saving contributions, which not only save lives but also bring hope to families in distress.



The camp saw active participation from members of the Raj Bhavan Pariwar, ITBP personnel, Sikkim Riders Club, Young Indians Sikkim Chapter, and the Young Generation Local Taxi Drivers’ cum Owners Welfare Association. All joined hands in donating blood to support patients in need.



During the event, the Governor personally interacted with doctors and staff from the Transfusion Medicine Department and the Central Blood Bank. He enquired about the current availability of various blood groups, the frequency of similar drives across Sikkim’s six districts, and ways to ensure consistent supply. He commended the medical team and volunteers for their dedication to safe and efficient blood collection.



As a gesture of appreciation, Governor Mathur presented certificates to voluntary donors, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to social service.