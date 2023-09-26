he Government of Sikkim has taken a clear and assertive stance on the Gurudongmar lake controversy. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, speaking before the Dzumsa of Lachen village, where Gurudongmar lake is situated near the Indo-China border stated the state's position. He stated, "The case of Gurudongmar lake issue is in court, and we have made our clear stand. Gurudongmar lake is ours, and the lake was blessed by Guru Padmasambhava. We have made it clear to the courts as the matter is in court."

The dispute surrounding Gurudongmar lake emerged when Shri Guru Singh Sabha, a Gurudwara based in Siliguri, West Bengal, filed a writ before the High Court of Sikkim. The controversy centers on the "Holy Gurudongmar Tso (Lake)," considered sacred by Buddhists, allegedly taken over by the Indian Army.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Member of the Panel of Community Leaders of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Government of India, recently met with Governor of Sikkim Laxman Prasad Acharya. Bhutia emphasized that Gurudongmar lake was blessed by Guru Padmasambhava, an 8th Century Indian Buddhist master and founder of Tibetan Buddhism. The presence of the Indian Army in the region, located about 5 kilometers south of the Chinese border signifies its significance.

The dispute has caused unrest among the local Buddhist community, and its religious and communal undertones are of concern. Chief Minister Tamang expressed his concerns and requested the intervention of the Governor in the interest of preserving Buddha Dharma in the Himalayan region and national security.

He clarified that Guru Padmasambhava's historical significance is well-documented, while there is no historical record in Sikkim of Guru Nanak Ji's visit, challenging claims that the two figures could be mistaken for each other.