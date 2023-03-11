The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has strongly condemned the recent attack on SDF functionary Tashi Gyatso in Sikkim. In a press statement, the HSP expressed support and solidarity with Tashi Gyatso and his family, stating that the attack was not only on the SDF party worker but an attack on democracy in the state.

HSP President Bhaichung Bhutia also criticized the current SKM party government for using violence and intimidation tactics to suppress any voice of opposition, stating that it goes against the spirit of democracy. Bhutia called upon the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime and ensure the safety and security of all citizens in the state.

The HSP expressed solidarity with the SDF party and all political parties, urging everyone to maintain peace and refrain from any form of violence. The party hopes for Tashi Gyatso's speedy recovery and reiterates its commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all citizens of Sikkim.

Incidents of violence have been increasing in the state, and the HSP's statement calls for unity and upholding the values of democracy to combat this trend.

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the party's General Secretary Incharge of West District, Tashi Gyatso, was attacked and sustained grave injuries on March 11. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm near the SDF headquarters on Indira Byepass road.

This comes just weeks after the SDF's vice president of press-publicity and social media, Ramesh Rai, was allegedly attacked by goons of the ruling party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), at his residence on February 22. Rai was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.