The Hamro Sikkim Party on February 24 has strongly condemned the recent attacks on opposition leaders and workers in Sikkim, stating that every citizen has the right to express their opinions and participate in the democratic process without fear of violence or intimidation. The party has called on authorities to take immediate action to investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In recent times, there have been several instances of attacks on opposition leaders and workers in Sikkim, which the party believes to be a blatant violation of democratic principles and undermining the foundations of society. The Hamro Sikkim Party has also appealed to all political parties and leaders to respect the democratic process and refrain from any actions that could incite violence or harm to their opponents.

Furthermore, the party has urged the people of Sikkim to maintain calm and peace, resolving any differences through peaceful dialogue and democratic means. The Hamro Sikkim Party has recognized the important role that young people play in shaping the future of the state and the country, encouraging them to engage in politics and contribute to the democratic process through constructive dialogue and debate.

As a responsible political party, the Hamro Sikkim Party is committed to upholding the values of democracy, freedom of speech, and the right to dissent. The party stands in solidarity with all opposition leaders and workers who have been subjected to violence and intimidation, assuring them of its support.