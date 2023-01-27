Until and unless the government comes up with a rigid stand and brings some legislation tag to the majority community as 'immigrant or foreign origin will never change and the recent remark of the judgment of the Supreme Court ruling granting tax exemption to Old Settlers of Sikkim continues says KB Rai, President of Sikkim Republican Party while addressing the joint presser along with Bhaicung Bhutia of Hamro Sikkim party.

Rai elaborated that this was not the first time that Sikkimese Nepalis were termed as 'immigrants 'foreigners', adding that both the previous and present governments had shown indifference towards correcting this offensive tag legally so we should worry about judgment but if the government passed necessary legislation submit their report to Government of India then it will be automatically solved so the government must act.

In a joint press conference held today, KB Rai of the Sikkim Republican Party and Bhaichung Bhutia of the Hamro Sikkim Party also expressed concern and condemnation of this categorization and the impact it may have in the future.

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Bhutia appealed to the State government to call a special Assembly session to discuss this matter as well as pass a resolution demanding an Inner Line Permit (ILP) and restoration of Nepali seat reservation in the Assembly. He said that his party was willing to work closely with the government in this matter for the benefit of all Sikkimese. He also informed that in a few days time a joint rally of all concerned citizens is being organized on this issue.

Appeals have been made from various quarters to the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. Questions are being asked as to the failure of the Advocate Generals to object to this term when the petition was being heard.

There had been protests in 2013 when the AOSS had first filed the petition seeking income tax exemption at par with the rest of the Sikkimese. Following this, the AOSS revised its petition and removed that term but despite the amended petition, this offensive tag has surfaced in the judgement given by the Supreme Court, creating anxiety and anger in the State.

Bhaichung Bhutia also said if the government fails to do that then we are also organising a peace rally on 9 February.