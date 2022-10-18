The President of the Hamro Sikkim Party, Bhaichung Bhutia, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, P S Tamang, after the party's Jan Sansad and has demanded for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The Jan Sansad held on October 16, witnessed significant participation from various stakeholders in the state and culminated with the adoption of a unanimous resolution, demanding the state and central governments to act and implement an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.

The letter requests Tamang to take notice of the official resolution passed in the Jan Sansad.

The letter also calls on Tamang to hold a special seating of the legislative assembly to pass a resolution to implement the ILP and forward this demand to the central government.

Hamro Sikkim Party hopes the Chief Minister will justly reciprocate the demands from the "Jan Sansad" and act swiftly to pass a legislative resolution for an ILP.

It needs mention here, the demand for ILP has been long due. Earlier, the Hamro Sikkim Party also submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Sikkim requesting the implementation of the ILP in the state.

The resolution passed during the Jan Sansad sought the implementation of the ILP as the people of Sikkim believe that, “to control persistent problems like illegal influx, drug trafficking, unemployment, and crime rates, to protect our diverse ethnic and indigenous population and demography, and to enhance the security of Sikkim and India, the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) is inevitable in Sikkim. We, the Sikkimese who have gathered for the Jan Sansad held at Adampool, Gangtok on 16th day of October 2022,” read the letter.