In a show of solidarity with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has pledged its support to the opposition party's Helmet Rally, which aims to raise awareness about the increasing violence in the state.

In recent times, there have been several instances of violence against opposition party workers, which is a direct attack on democracy. Despite the availability of CCTV footage and video evidence of these attacks, the police have failed to make any arrests. This lack of action has emboldened the perpetrators of violence, and it is high time that the government takes strict action against such elements.

The Sikkim Democratic Front has taken a bold stand against violence by organizing the Helmet Rally, which saw hundreds of party workers and supporters wearing helmets and driving through the streets of Gangtok. The rally is a powerful message of unity and resilience in the face of violence and is aimed at protecting democracy and upholding the rule of law.

The Hamro Sikkim Party, which is committed to the welfare of Sikkim and its people, has called upon the government to ensure that such incidents of violence do not occur in the future. The party urges the authorities to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice.

As a party committed to the welfare of Sikkim and its people, the Hamro Sikkim Party has called upon the government to ensure that incidents of violence do not occur in the future. The party has urged the authorities to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice.

The Hamro Sikkim Party stands with the Sikkim Democratic Front in their fight against violence and hopes that the authorities take necessary steps to ensure the safety of all citizens.