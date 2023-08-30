Bhaichung Bhutia-led Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), general secretary, Biraj Adhikari, has submitted his resignation letter to the party's president, citing health reasons and the party's impending disbandment as the key factors behind his decision.

In his letter dated August 30, 2023, Adhikari expressed his battle against cancer over the past 10 months as a compelling reason for his resignation.

He also stated that his doctors have advised him that he might be free of the disease within the next two years, and he wishes to focus on his health during this critical period.

Furthermore, Adhikari acknowledged the party's decision to disband and mentioned that this development has influenced his choice to step down. As the General Secretary of the party, he noted that his health condition has limited his ability to fulfill his responsibilities effectively.

He further expressed concern that his health has prevented him from dedicating sufficient time and effort to his role, resulting in an unintentional hindrance to the party's progress.

Adhikari requested the HSP president to accept his resignation from both his current position as General Secretary and his membership within the party at the earliest convenience.

However, the party leadership has not yet issued an official statement regarding Adhikari's resignation.