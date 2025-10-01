Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for Sikkim; IMD Issues Seven-Day Warning

The Meteorological Centre in Gangtok has issued a seven-day weather forecast for Sikkim, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the state from September 30 to October 6, 2025.

The bulletin predicts a mixed pattern of dry spells, light rain, moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms affecting districts including Mangan, Geyzing, Gangtok, Soreng, Pakyong, and Namchi.

While the last days of September are expected to remain comparatively dry in some areas, conditions are likely to change from October 2 onwards. Districts such as Mangan, Geyzing, and Gangtok may witness light to moderate rainfall, often accompanied by thundershowers. Between October 4 and 6, most parts of the state are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning.

The IMD has advised caution, particularly for farmers, travellers, and local authorities, even though no red alert has been issued yet. The forecast highlights the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and occasional fog in certain regions. Authorities have been urged to monitor vulnerable areas prone to landslides and waterlogging closely.

Residents are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions as Sikkim braces for potentially disruptive weather conditions in the coming week.