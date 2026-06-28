Heavy rain washes away bridge in north Sikkim, disrupts road connectivity

A key bailey bridge in north Sikkim's Dzongu was washed away following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting road connectivity in the region, officials said on Sunday, June 28.

The bridge over Phee Khola on the Phidang-Sankalang stretch was swept away on Saturday night after incessant rain, cutting off movement along the route.

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mangan, along with local panchayat representatives, have reached the site to assess the damage. A detailed inspection is underway to determine the extent of the destruction.

The continuous downpour also caused extensive damage in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee in south Sikkim, adding to the impact of the ongoing spell of heavy rain across the Himalayan state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two places in Sikkim received heavy to very heavy rainfall, while most parts of the state experienced light to moderate rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.