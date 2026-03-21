Heavy rainfall lashes Sikkim, IMD reports sharp rise above normal levels

Sikkim witnessed a sharp increase in rainfall activity over the past 24 hours, with precipitation levels significantly above normal across districts, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state recorded 31.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, which is about 456 per cent higher than the normal level of 5.7 mm for this period, the IMD said. Several districts reported unusually high rainfall during the same timeframe.

Mangan recorded the highest rainfall at 36.9 mm, followed by Gangtok at 28.2 mm. Pakyong received 23.5 mm, Gyalshing 23.3 mm, Namchi 24.8 mm and Soreng 18.0 mm. In all districts, rainfall levels remained substantially above normal.

Seasonal data from March 1 to March 21 also indicated above-normal rainfall across most parts of the state. Sikkim recorded 162.1 mm during this period against the normal 82.1 mm, marking a 97 per cent increase.

Among districts, Gangtok registered a 225 per cent departure above normal, while Pakyong recorded a 298 per cent rise. Namchi also saw a significant increase at 188 per cent above normal levels.

However, Soreng was the only district to report below-normal seasonal rainfall, receiving 25.0 mm, which is 20 per cent lower than the average for the period.

The IMD has not issued any immediate warnings, but the sharp rise in rainfall may impact local conditions if the trend continues.