Torrential rains have brought North Sikkim to a standstill, leaving 1,276 domestic tourists and two foreign nationals stranded in the remote regions of Lachen and Lachung, Mangan district. The relentless downpour has triggered landslides, caused extensive infrastructure damage, and led to a dangerous surge in the Teesta River, severely hampering rescue and evacuation operations.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the region was placed under a red alert on May 31, as Mangan recorded over 88 mm of rainfall on May 30 and another 48.2 mm the following day. On June 1, rainfall was 77 percent above normal, exacerbating the fragile terrain’s vulnerability.

One of the most critical casualties of the deluge has been the Phidang bailey bridge, hastily erected after the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) to replace the original structure. The rising Teesta has now damaged the bridge’s base, putting it on the verge of collapse. This bridge is the only vehicular link to Dzongu via Dikchu, and its instability has left the area teetering on complete isolation.

Superintendent of Police, Mangan District, Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed the number of stranded tourists and explained that evacuation efforts scheduled for Sunday were disrupted by a fresh landslide in Shipgyer, Upper Dzongu, on Friday night.

“The situation remains delicate. We are hopeful to begin evacuations on Monday, weather permitting,” SP Bhutia said.

Meanwhile, local leaders and residents have expressed frustration at the perceived inadequacy of infrastructure work carried out by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). Zilla Panchayat Upadhakshya, Sonam Kipa Bhutia, stated that the quality of the bridge and road restorations has been substandard, leaving them vulnerable to repeated monsoon damage.

She also noted that around 700–800 tourists may be stranded in higher altitudes of North Sikkim, while highlighting the tragedy of an accident in Munshithang, where eight individuals remain missing. Rescue efforts in the area have been stalled due to the swollen river.

Local citizen Mikmar Tshering Lepcha said BRO personnel and villagers worked overnight to allow foot passage across the Phidang bridge. “But the bridge’s survival is at the mercy of the river. If it fails, half of North Sikkim will be cut off, including critical ration supplies to Dzongu,” he said.

Residents have urged the administration to restore an adjacent bamboo bridge to act as an emergency backup. However, officials, including District Magistrate Anant Jain, have reportedly dismissed these requests, citing the current functionality of the existing bridge.

Tenzing Lepcha, another concerned resident, emphasized the strategic and humanitarian impact of the bridge's condition. “If Phidang falls, it’s not just Dzongu, the entire North Sikkim and even Army movements will suffer,” he said.

Migrant workers and locals have begun crossing the bridge on foot, carrying belongings, bracing for prolonged isolation should the structure give way.

With monsoon season expected to last another 3–4 months, the people of North Sikkim remain anxious, stranded, and pleading for urgent and durable intervention from authorities.