Incessant heavy rainfall has caused landslides across various parts of Sikkim, with Dentam in West Sikkim being particularly affected. The landslides have resulted in significant property damage and the loss of livestock, although, no human casualties have been reported.

The relentless rain has destabilized the terrain, leading to the destruction of several houses and killing numerous cattle.

Local authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and working to provide relief to the affected residents. Emergency response teams have been deployed to clear debris and restore access to blocked roads.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.

Efforts are underway to assist those impacted by the landslides, with the government and local agencies coordinating relief operations. This includes providing temporary shelter, food, and medical aid to those displaced by the disaster.