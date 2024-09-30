While traffic movement on National Highway-10 (NH-10) has been restricted amid incessant rainfall, the West Bengal government issued a notification citing significant damage to National Highway-10 (NH-10) due to continuous heavy rains in Sikkim, Kalimpong and Darjeeling areas from September 25 to September 28.

The affected sections of NH-10 include locations near Mamkhola (Chainage 42.500 Km), Melli (Chainage 33.600 Km), 28th Mile (Chainage 22.100 Km), Selfie Dara (Chainage 8.000 Km), and KaliJhora (Chainage 3.300 Km).

The continuous rainfall has caused severe damage to the road bench, making it unsafe for heavy vehicles.

In light of the current road conditions and to ensure public safety, traffic movement on NH-10 will be restricted to light vehicles and passenger vehicles, including mini buses, from 6 am to 8 am from October 1, 2024.

The district administration is expected to arrange traffic diversions to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

Ramen Mondal, Executive Engineer II of the National Highway Division No. IX, P.W. (Roads) Directorate has requested the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Kalimpong to implement necessary traffic diversion arrangements and deploy police personnel at the damaged locations to regulate traffic.