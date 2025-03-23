Vehicles traveling from Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake to Gangtok faced difficulties after heavy snowfall hit the area as well as surrounding higher-altitude regions on the afternoon of March 22.

Tourists and local commuters faced challenges as roads became slippery and visibility dropped due to the intense snowfall.

According to reports, vehicles carrying tourists struggled to make the return journey from the lake, a popular tourist destination known for its breathtaking views and high-altitude terrain.

The fresh layer of snow added to the existing winter conditions, making the roads treacherous.

Authorities have advised travelers to exercise caution, and local transport operators are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of passengers.

In some cases, vehicles had to halt temporarily as drivers waited for conditions to improve.

Tsomgo Lake, located at an altitude of 3,753 meters, often experiences heavy snowfall during winter and early spring, making road travel unpredictable.