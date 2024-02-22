Western Himalayan disturbance has brought drastic weather changes in Sikkim, leading to heavy snowfall in its Northern and Eastern regions. Key strategic routes along the Lachung and Lachen axis, including the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze, have been heavily impacted by the snowfall, interrupting socio-economic activities and creating difficulties for road users.

The situation is further complicated by the recent flash floods in Sikkim, which caused extensive damage to communication lines, particularly those leading to North Sikkim and the Lachen valley.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has restored connectivity for armed forces deployed along the Lachen Valley via the Donkyala Pass, situated at 18,200 feet. This followed heavy snowfall that had previously disrupted the connection.

The 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Swastik mobilized heavy machinery and manpower to keep strategic roads leading to border areas open. Despite harsh weather conditions, the BRTF team remained committed to maintaining these vital communication lines.

Factors such as freezing temperatures, insufficient oxygen, high winds and blizzards did not deter the team's will and determination. The team has ensured unhindered movement of vehicles in North and East Sikkim.

The synergy of man and machine, along with unwavering commitment and dedication to duty, has been evident in the team's efforts during this period of heavy snow.

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