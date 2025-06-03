In response to the ongoing disaster situation in North Sikkim, two V-5 helicopters landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport today, deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to bolster relief and rescue efforts in the region.

The first sortie of the day successfully airlifted 23 NDRF personnel, along with essential supplies, from Pakyong to Chaten — one of the areas severely affected by recent natural disasters. The NDRF teams are equipped with satellite phones and critical emergency equipment to support immediate on-ground operations.



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The deployment is part of a coordinated effort to strengthen relief measures in remote locations where accessibility has been greatly hindered. The teams will focus on evacuation, search and rescue operations, and establishing temporary communication channels to assist stranded and affected residents.

Authorities have also directed teams to explore alternate foot-access routes and evaluate the feasibility of setting up temporary helipads, depending on weather conditions. Priority is being given to reaching isolated communities and delivering timely assistance.

Relief operations remain ongoing, with state and central agencies working closely to ensure a swift and effective response to the unfolding situation.