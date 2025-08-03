Sikkim: Hemraj Adhikari joins SKM, earns CM’s praise for literary, grassroots contributions

Hemraj Adhikari, a prominent literary figure and grassroots leader, officially joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on August 2. The decision marked his departure from the Citizen Action Party (CAP) where he served as the founder member and General Secretary (Publicity).

Welcoming him into the SKM fold, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described Adhikari’s decision as a “strong affirmation of shared vision for progressive, inclusive, and people-centric governance.”

In a public statement made on August 3, CM Tamang said, “I extend my heartiest welcome to Shri Hemraj Adhikari, son of Late Shri Kuber Nath Adhikari of Tumin Lingi, who has officially joined our SKM family. With his rich experience and deep-rooted understanding of grassroots realities, his presence will add depth to our collective mission and infuse fresh momentum into our ongoing efforts toward building a better and stronger Sikkim.”

Adhikari is not only respected in political circles but also celebrated in the field of literature. CM Tamang also congratulated him for being selected for the prestigious ‘Hemlata Smriti Laghu Katha Samman–2082’, an honour that will be conferred on him soon in Chitawan, Nepal. This award is a recognition of his contributions to Nepali literature and his role in preserving the cultural and intellectual heritage of the region.

Calling it a “well-deserved honour,” the chief minister remarked that Adhikari’s literary achievements will inspire both his contemporaries and the younger generation. “This award is not only a personal milestone for Shri Adhikari but also a proud moment for Sikkim,” he added.