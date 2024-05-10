The High Level Committee (HLC) spearheaded by Dr. A.K. Sikka convened at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Sikkim Centre to review progress made during the period spanning 2018-2022. Joined by a panel of experts, the committee assessed research endeavors and sustainable agricultural practices aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience in the region.

During the interactive session, Dr. Sikka highlighted the imperative of crafting tailored Integrated Organic Farming Systems (IOFS) models, specifically designed to suit the unique topography of the Sikkim Himalayas. Stating the need for spring shed management and regenerative farming, Dr. Sikka outlined strategies aimed at preserving soil health and ecosystem services for future generations.

Dr. Dhyani drew attention to the pressing need for rural employment generation and farm mechanization, addressing the challenges posed by the scarcity of agricultural labor in hill agriculture. Dr. Tambe spoke on the multifaceted issue of human-animal conflict management, advocating for initiatives in social forestry to bolster rural livelihoods.

Similarly, Dr. Dubey stated the importance of developing lightweight agricultural equipment and establishing custom hiring centers to mitigate the shortage of manual labor in hill agriculture settings.

The meeting witnessed active participation from various stakeholders including government officials, agricultural experts, and local farmers, who contributed valuable insights and perspectives towards enhancing agricultural sustainability in the region.

Following the deliberations, the committee embarked on a field visit to ICAR's research farm, exploring diverse components such as poultry, dairy, agroforestry, and horticulture units. The QRT team acknowledged the commendable efforts showcased by ICAR Sikkim and expressed appreciation for the progress made during the interaction meeting.

The program culminated with a tree plantation ceremony and a constructive discussion with V.B. Pathank, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, at the Tashiling Secretariat, underscoring the commitment towards sustainable agricultural development in the state.

In a gesture of gratitude, Dr. Tshering Lhamu Bhutia, Scientist at ICAR Sikkim, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, symbolizing the collective appreciation for the collaborative efforts towards fostering agricultural resilience in the region.

The visit of the QRT also facilitated interactions with ICAR staff and a visit to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in East Sikkim, further enriching the exchange of knowledge and best practices in agricultural research and development.