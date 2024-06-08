The Pakyong District Administration on June 8 convened a high-level meeting to chart out a roadmap for the financial and developmental progress of the region. The quarterly District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting, chaired by District Collector Tashi Chophel, witnessed active participation from key stakeholders, including bankers, government officials, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NABARD.

Addressing the gathering, Chophel emphasised the need for collaborative efforts from all quarters to bolster the district's holistic development. He proposed innovative ideas for executing developmental projects and appreciated the Lead Bank Office's initiative in facilitating the crucial meeting.

Pradeep Ahmed, Lead District Manager from the Central Bank of India, highlighted the district's achievements across various financial and developmental sectors over the past quarter. The committee rigorously reviewed the performance of banks, with a special focus on enhancing credit access for MSMEs, agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, education, and the non-priority sector.

Rahul Verma, Manager, RBI, Gangtok, and Mewang K Lowang, District Development Manager, NABARD, emphasised the importance of financial literacy campaigns and seamless coordination between banks and government agencies for the effective implementation of various initiatives.

The DCC proposed suggestive measures to address the challenges faced by banks and set ambitious targets for the upcoming quarter. The meeting witnessed active participation from officials from the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, and Horticulture departments, as well as representatives from all banks operating in the district.