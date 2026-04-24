High-level meeting reviews security, logistics ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Sikkim visit

A high-level preparedness meeting was held on April 24 at the Tashiling Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary R Telang to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim.

The meeting carried out a comprehensive assessment of security preparedness, with discussions focusing on seamless inter-agency coordination, meticulous planning, and strict adherence to established protocols.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for strong inter-departmental synergy to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient execution of all arrangements.

Alongside security, a detailed departmental review was conducted, where various departments presented updates on preparations. Key areas covered included medical readiness, resource deployment, contingency planning, and overall operational preparedness, aimed at ensuring timely execution and effective response during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Civil Aviation) CS Rao, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Urban Development) Jitendra Singh Raje, Principal Secretary (Education) Sandeep Tambe, along with senior officials from Sikkim Police, the District Administrative Centre, Gangtok, and other line departments.