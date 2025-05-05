Historic drug seizure in Sikkim: Three held with heroin in Jorethang
Sikkim's Jorethang police made a historic heroin seizure, arresting three on May 5. This operation is a major step in the fight against drug trafficking.
Advertisement
Sikkim's Jorethang police made one of the largest heroin seizures in the state's history on May 5.
The police, under the leadership and coordination of Melli SHO Kishor Chettri and his dedicated team, successfully apprehended three well-known drug peddlers from Jorethang and seized 815 grams of heroin from their possession earlier today.
This significant breakthrough stands as a milestone in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics in the region.
The swift and effective action by the police highlights their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today