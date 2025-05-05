Sikkim's Jorethang police made one of the largest heroin seizures in the state's history on May 5.

The police, under the leadership and coordination of Melli SHO Kishor Chettri and his dedicated team, successfully apprehended three well-known drug peddlers from Jorethang and seized 815 grams of heroin from their possession earlier today.

This significant breakthrough stands as a milestone in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics in the region.

The swift and effective action by the police highlights their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.