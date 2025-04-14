In a remarkable achievement for Indian wildlife documentation, the first-ever live photograph of a female Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly (Teinopalpus imperialis, Hope 1843) in India has been recorded from Sikkim. The rare sighting took place on January 3, 2025, at 2:30 PM in the temperate forests of Ravangla, at an altitude of 2,300 meters.

The butterfly was photographed by Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia and Dr. Hishey Ongmu Bhutia, a veterinary couple and residents of Ravangla. The Kaiser-i-Hind, often referred to as the “Emperor of India,” is a striking and elusive butterfly protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, underscoring its highly endangered status.

The female specimen’s identification was authenticated by renowned conservationist and Limca Book of Records holder Nawang Gyatso Bhutia, along with nature enthusiasts Kavita Rai, Prem Baniya Chettri, and Sonam Wangchuk Rongkop (Lepcha), an executive member of the Butterflies and Moths of Sikkim Nature Conservation Society (BAMOS-NCS). Further validation came from distinguished lepidopterists Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi and Dr. Sailendra Dewan of ATREE.

Dr. Chewang Bhutia unveiled the photograph during his visit to the BAMOS-NCS awareness stall at the Cho-dzo Fest 2025 – Discover Rabong on April 14. Expressing his appreciation, he said, “The Butterflies and Moths of Sikkim awareness initiative was highly informative and meaningful. I am grateful for the support in confirming the butterfly’s identity, which significantly enriched the event.”

This milestone not only marks a pivotal moment in India’s lepidopterology records but also gives a major push to butterfly tourism in Sikkim. With over 720 documented species, the state has emerged as a vibrant destination for butterfly enthusiasts, researchers, and photographers worldwide. Organizations like BAMOS-NCS are playing a key role by promoting sustainable eco-tourism through nature trails, awareness drives, and community engagement.

Beyond conservation, Dr. Chewang Bhutia is also a strong advocate for cultural heritage and sustainable livelihoods. Through his brand Craft Fibers, he promotes eco-friendly handlooms made from natural fibers such as angora, yak wool, sheep wool, nettle, hemp, and silk. His initiative supports rural artisans—especially women—ensuring economic empowerment while preserving Sikkim’s rich weaving traditions.

The sighting reinforces the importance of Sikkim as a conservation stronghold. While populations in other parts of India, including Darjeeling and the Northeast, face habitat loss due to invasive species like Malingo bamboo and unsustainable agricultural practices such as shifting cultivation, Sikkim offers a sanctuary for this Near Threatened species, one of only two Himalayan butterflies listed on the IUCN Red List.